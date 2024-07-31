Uran Murder Case: VHP Demands Death Penalty For Daud Shaikh, Insists On 'Love Jihad' Angle Despite Police Denial

Arrested accused Daud in middle with Crime Branch team (L) Daud Shaikh in bus driver uniform (R) |

Mumbai: While the Navi Mumbai police have ruled out the plot of Love Jihad from the murder case of 20-year-old Yashashree Shinde, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad is pressing it as a Love Jihad case and demanded hanging of the accused Daud Shaikh. The Hindu organisation also claimed that the cases of Love Jihad are on rise in Maharashtra and demanded an instant law on Love Jihad.

Although the police have strongly denied any communal angle in the killing of Shinde, right-wing Hindutva organisations are pressing the issue claiming it to be a case of Love Jihad. Matrushakti, the women’s wing of the VHP’s Konkan division, at a press conference on Tuesday, demanded that the accused should be hanged as soon as possible to provide justice to Yashashree.

VHP also claimed that the cases of Love Jihad are on rise in Maharashtra for the last several years and the existence of girls has been threatened due to these conspiracies. It also claimed that cases of targeting minor girls by abducting them and conspiring to convert them are coming to light. It alleged that Hindu girls are converted under Love Jihad by luring, intimidating, sexually exploiting and sometimes even threatening their lives

Manisha Bhoir, vice president of VHP Navi Mumbai, said, “Police had two days to trace Yashashree and if they would have done their job properly, she would have been alive today. We have no opposition against the government as it is a Hindutvawadi party but we feel that the police and administration are not carrying out their duties properly.

Along with the principal punishment to Shaikh, VHP also demanded action against his parents in the form of demolishing their residence by bulldozer and revoking their Indian citizenship.

Yogita Salvi, a social activist, had also joined the press conference and said, “By Love Jihad, we mean forcing a woman who has denied your advances. THerefore, this is a pure case of Love Jihad. We have met Yashashree’s parents and the love triangle theory that the police claims is false.”