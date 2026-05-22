Uran Illegal Soil Excavation Row: Activists Allege Massive Revenue Loss Amid Ongoing Hill Cutting Works

Residents and activists raise concerns over alleged illegal hill excavation activities linked to development projects in Uran taluka | AI Generated Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, May 22: Large-scale development works underway across several parts of Uran taluka have triggered allegations of illegal soil excavation taking place both during the day and at night, leading to massive revenue losses to the government.

Residents raise concerns over excavation

Local residents and activists have alleged that unchecked excavation activities are causing crores of rupees in losses to the state exchequer. Concerns have also been raised over the alleged inaction of authorities despite the ongoing removal of soil from hilly areas in the taluka.

Responding to the allegations, Dr Uddhav Kadam said that a detailed survey of the excavated hill areas would be carried out by the measurement department to determine the exact quantity of soil removed and assess the financial loss caused to the government.

“After the measurement department completes the survey of the excavated hill portions, we will be able to ascertain how much soil has been illegally removed and the extent of revenue loss suffered by the government,” Kadam said.

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Locals allege official inaction

Meanwhile, local farmers and tribal residents have expressed frustration over the situation, alleging that those responsible for protecting land and natural resources are themselves turning a blind eye to the issue.

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