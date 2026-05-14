Maharashtra Minister Bawankule Orders 7-Day Probe Into Illegal Excavation At Godrej, Bhagwati Vihaan Projects In Kharghar | X / cbawankule

Mumbai: Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule has ordered a seven-day inquiry into alleged illegal excavation, blasting and construction activities linked to the ‘Godrej Properties’ and ‘Bhagwati Vihaan’ housing projects in Kharghar under the Panvel Municipal Corporation limits.

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Taking serious note of complaints regarding unauthorised mining of minor minerals and alleged violations of environmental and construction norms in Sector 5 and Sector 10 of Kharghar, the minister directed authorities to submit a factual report within a week after conducting a joint investigation.

The action follows complaints raised by MLA Vikrant Patil, who alleged that large-scale excavation and blasting activities were being carried out without mandatory permissions in CIDCO’s Kharghar node.

He also claimed that movement of heavy dumpers linked to the projects had earlier resulted in the death of a youth in Sector 5, while dust pollution and blasting were adversely affecting air quality and public health in the area.

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Chairing a review meeting at Mantralaya, Bawankule warned that violations under the guise of development projects would not be tolerated. He directed CIDCO, the Revenue Department, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board and police authorities to jointly investigate the matter and fix accountability if violations are confirmed.

Senior officials including the Raigad Collector, CIDCO authorities, Panvel Municipal Commissioner, RTO officials, Pollution Control Board representatives and Kharghar Police officials attended the meeting via video conference.

“Endangering citizens’ lives and flouting rules in the name of development will not be tolerated. Authorities have been directed to conduct a sensitive and thorough probe and submit a report within seven days,” Bawankule said.