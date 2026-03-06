UPSC CSE 2025 Results: Nashik’s Sayali Pagar Secures AIR 87, Aims To Work In Health And Education

Sayali Bhika Pagar from Nashik celebrates securing All India Rank 87 in the UPSC Civil Services Examination with plans to focus on health and education | File Photo

Mumbai, March 6: Sayali Bhika Pagar, from Kalwan, Nashik, has secured All India Rank 87 in the UPSC Civil Services Examination, the results of which were declared on Friday, March 6.

‘Absolutely unimaginable’ result

Sayali, who traces her roots to Nashik, described the result as “absolutely unimaginable,” admitting that she was simply hoping to find her name anywhere in the final list. “Even if my name had appeared towards the end of the list, I would have been extremely happy,” she said.

Academic journey from medicine to civil services

Her journey reflects a diverse academic and geographic background. Pagar completed her schooling at Kendriya Vidyalaya in Salboni and later continued her education in Mysuru. She went on to pursue MBBS from Sapthagiri Institute of Medical Sciences & Research Centre in Bengaluru.

Speaking about her motivation to shift from medicine to civil services, Sayali said she had always been inclined toward public service. “I always wanted to work with people. That is one of the reasons I pursued medicine. Later, I realised that through civil services I could work for society on a much larger scale,” she said.

Focus on health, education and women empowerment

Sayali now hopes to contribute meaningfully to governance, particularly in sectors she feels strongly about. “I want to work in the health and education sectors, with a special focus on women empowerment,” she added.

Support system during preparation

Reflecting on her preparation journey, Pagar acknowledged that she was fortunate to have a supportive environment. “I come from a privileged background and had a comfortable life. I was fortunate enough to prepare full-time after leaving my job,” she said.

Preparing from home allowed her to remain close to her support system. “I was blessed with constant support from my family and friends throughout the journey.”

Role of discipline and planning

Discipline and planning, she believes, played a crucial role in her success. “I made plans for months and weeks and strictly followed them throughout my preparation,” she said.

Views on UPSC preparation and coaching

Contrary to the popular perception that the UPSC exam is unpredictable, Sayali believes success comes from a structured approach. “UPSC CSE is not unpredictable. It requires structured preparation, hard work, smart work, and a little bit of luck,” she explained.

On the role of coaching institutes, Sayali maintained that the decision ultimately depends on the aspirant. “Coaching for UPSC CSE is a personal choice. If someone needs a mentor to guide them with a structured plan, it can help. But it is not necessary,” she said.

