UPSC CSE 2025 Results: Haryana BJP Leader Krishan Dhull’s Son Akansh Dhull Secures AIR 3

UPSC: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the final results of the Civil Services Examination 2025 today. The one standout performer among them is Akansh Dhull from Haryana who has secured an impressive All-India Rank (AIR). 3.

Akansh Dhull is from a well known prominent family in Haryana. His father, Krishan Dhull, is a senior leader in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He currently serves as the party's spokesperson and has previously worked as the General Secretary of the Haryana State Child Welfare Committee. He is also involved in sports administration and serves as the president of the Haryana Archery Association apart from politics.

Akansh Dhull's Earlier Education

As per the various media reports, Akansh Dhull is a resident of Haryana. He completed his schooling in Chandigarh and studied up to Class 10 at Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 27.

Akansh later moved to Delhi for further education, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) degree from Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), Delhi University. He took several coaching classes in Delhi to prepare for his civil service exam.

For several years, Akansh was determined to enter the civil service. Akansh Dhull received rank 342 in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2024. In the 2025 attempt, he moved up to rank 295. He persisted in his efforts to improve his ranking. His perseverance eventually paid off with an impressive All-India Rank 3 in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2025.

The CM has also spoken with Akansh and expressed his desire to personally visit the family to congratulate their son.