Upcoming Interruptions And Schedule Changes On New Delhi-Mumbai Route

In connection with the ongoing efforts to increase the speed of the New Delhi - Mumbai route to 160 kmph, essential work will be carried out at Bridge No. 471 in Sayan yard, located in the Surat - Vadodara section. The work involves laying a transition system using Geo cell and blanketing materials on the approaches, along with other related tasks. To facilitate this work, a block of 4.30 hours will be implemented on the UP line starting from 13:00 hrs on Sunday, 18th June, 2023. As a result, several Western Railway trains will be affected, with some being cancelled, partially cancelled, regulated, or rescheduled.

Trains Cancelled:

Train No. 09158 Bharuch ­– Surat MEMU, scheduled for the journey on 18.06.2023

Train No. 09082 Bharuch ­– Surat MEMU, scheduled for the journey on 18.06.2023

Trains Partially Cancelled:

Train No. 09161 Valsad – Vadodara Passenger Special, scheduled for the journey on 18.06.2023, will be partially cancelled between Surat and Vadodara.

Train No. 09162 Vadodara ­– Valsad Passenger Special, scheduled for the journey on 18.06.2023, will be partially cancelled between Vadodara and Surat.

Train No. 19101 Virar - Bharuch ­Express, scheduled for the journey on 18.06.2023, will be partially cancelled between Surat and Bharuch.

Regulation of Trains:

Train No. 19020 Haridwar – Bandra Terminus Express of 17th June, 2023, will be regulated and delayed by 50 minutes.

Rescheduled Trains:

Train No. 16613 Rajkot – Coimbatore Express of 18th June, 2023, will be rescheduled and depart 2.45 hours later than the original time from Rajkot station.

Train No. 20902 Gandhinagar Capital – Mumbai Central Vande Express of 18th June, 2023, will be rescheduled and depart 1 hour later than the original time from Gandhinagar Capital station.

Passengers are kindly requested to take note of these changes and plan their travel accordingly.

