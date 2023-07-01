UP News: Yogi Government To Construct Houses For Poor On Land Freed By Evicting Mafias

PMA

In Uttar Pradesh, houses for the poor would be constructed on the land from which mafias and anti-social elements have been evicted. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked the development authorities of all the major cities to dislodge mafias from government land and construct houses for economically weaker sections on it. He said that during the drive against land grabbers and mafias, several thousand hectares of land has been freed by such eviction in the last few years.

Houses built under PMAY

On Friday the chief minister handed over keys of houses built on the land which was recovered from the slain mafia don Atiq Ahmad in Prayagraj. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the development authorities should build colonies on land freed from the illegal possession of mafias. He said that this has been started from Prayagraj and very soon the development authorities of other cities would follow. The Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) has constructed 76 flats on the land it got freed from the clutches of don Atiq Ahmad last year. These houses have been built under the Prime Minister Yojna (PMAY). The chief minister said that this act would instill faith in the government as well as law & orders among the poor.

The UP CM said that PMAY was started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi 9 years back. However not a single poor person could get possession of a house under this scheme before 2017. After the BJP government came to power 54 lakh poor have been given houses under the PMAY.

Yogi Government spent heavily on the construction of flats

It may be mentioned that the Yogi Government has spent ₹6,65 crore on the construction of 76 flats at Lookerganj, Prayagraj. This land belonged to the state government but was illegally occupied by the late Don Atiq Ahmad. On this occasion the CM also inaugurated and laid the foundation of projects worth ₹786 crore in Prayagraj. He said that earlier governments used to favour mafias and land grabbers whereas the BJP government is working for the poor and providing them houses. CM Yogi said that there would be a grand ceremony during the 2025 Kumbh at Prayagraj and his government has started preparation for it in advance.

Read Also MP: Collector Spills The Beans On PMAY Irregularities