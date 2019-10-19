UP CM Yogi Adityanath questions link between NCP leader and Dawood Ibrahim

Thane: Launching a scathing attack on the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath questioned the link between NCP party leader Praful Patel and the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts accused Dawood Ibrahim.

Adityanath was addressing a rally in Kalyan for the BJP candidate Ganpat Gaikwad and Ulhasnagar's BJP candidate Kumar Ailani on Saturday.

He appealed to people to vote for Gaikwad and Ailani. He asked people whether they would vote for a party whose leaders were associated with anti-nationals.

The ED has been questioning former Union minister Patel to record his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, in connection with his real estate dealings with the family of the late fugitive Iqbal Mirchi, aide of Dawood Ibrahim.

Adityanth said it was very unfortunate that the NCP leader's name had come to light in connection with the fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim, who is the accused in the Mumbai blasts in 1993.

He said that in the rule of the earlier Congress-NCP government, one regularly heard reports of corruption, in the state, as well as ar the Centre.

He said the earlier government was not serious about national security. "But our party is serious about national security. Any one who messes with national security will be put behind bars," he said.