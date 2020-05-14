Unscientific pruning destroying city trees: Environmentalists

BMC's unscientific approach to chop the branches on the lower portion is to be blamed," he said adding that he gets complaints from all across the city about unscientific tree hacking in the guise of annual pre-monsoon trimming.

Many residents have approached the local civic officials, however, they said that the contractors are responsible for the trimming and civic officials are busy with coronavirus related tasks.

Environmentalists have been for years emphasising on the need for more supervision and scientific pruning keeping in mind the fact that unscientific pruning is harmful to tree health. People end up trimming around 25 to 30% of a tree, which is becoming a major threat to Mumbai's already reducing tree cover.

"The workers hired by the contractors are totally untrained, they don't even know the names of trees they are hacking. While it is important for them to know which tree a native tree and which ones is are imported (decorative) ones. On papers, they call it trimming, while in reality, they hack these trees mercilessly.

As per rule, the annual trimming work needs to be supervised by horticulturists on all wards, which is seldom done." said Dr Nilesh Baxi, environmentalist and former member of BMC tree authority