Unreliable developer served contempt notice in advance

Mumbai: Bombay HC contempt notice to developer for duping the couple. | Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai: Irked by repeated flouting of orders by a developer, Jitendra Jain of Kamla Shanti Developers Pvt Ltd, the Bombay High Court issued him a contempt notice, three months in advance. A division bench of justices Gautam Patel and Gauri Godse, on Wednesday, issued advance contempt notice to Jain who allegedly duped a couple by taking Rs 2.82 crore from them for a 4 BHK flat at Khar (W) and then sold it to another person.

Jain, who was present in the court, assured the court that he would repay Rs 2.82 crore by December 13 and if he defaulted, the court would issue suo motu contempt notice. The court accepted his statement.

“The notice is being ordered today (September 14) but with an effective date of December 14, 2022, conditionally, to be issued and served thereafter in event of default. If there is compliance the notice will stand discharged,” the court said in its order

The court also appointed a receiver to take symbolic possession of a flat -- 910 sq ft flat on the 5th floor at Nirav, Gulmohar Road -- in Vile Parle (W) along with an open terrace and one car park, which Jain gave as a security.

The HC was hearing an appeal filed by a couple, Smita and Umesh Gandhi, challenging the order of a single judge.

According to their plea, Gandhis had booked the 3,500 sq ft flat for Rs 2.82 crore with two parking spaces in August 2011. They had paid 98 % of consideration for the flat in the ground plus 14 storeys proposed building Rohit Niwas in Khar.

However, Jain did not sign an agreement of sale with the couple and sold it to another.

They initially filed a suit before a single judge seeking interim relief, which was rejected.

Bipin Joshi, Jain’s advocate, submitted a deed of transfer of the Vile Parle flat from a purchaser to Jain. On pursuing the deed, justice Patel remarked that it was undated and unstamped. However, Jain claimed he had a valid title to the flat.

Warning Jain of contempt, the court noted in its order, “Mr Jain is no stranger to this court. Regrettably he is also no stranger to State government provided accommodation, namely the jail in and around the city. He has been there before and if he continues playing ducks and drakes with the court, as indeed he has done in this very matter, we will have not the slightest hesitation in suo motu initiating contempt proceedings against him.”

Stressing on the fact that Jain cannot be trusted, the HC said, “Nothing seems to affect Mr Jain and he continues in his merry way as if all these orders of Courts are so much dust. They are not, and the sooner he realises this, the better.”

The HC has asked the court receiver to take “actual and physical possession” of the Vile Parle flat “with police help” in case Jain fails to pay the amount by December 13. The court receiver is to then hand over the possession of the flat to Gandhis.