e-Paper Get App

Mumbai: Builder dupes flat buyers of Rs 32 crore; booked

As per reports from TOI, accused Sachin Khanolkar (52) and one Mayuresh Audegoankar are the directors of Siddhivinayak constructions which operates on the Parel-Dadar belt.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, June 11, 2022, 01:53 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Bollywood stunt woman arrested for importing 78,000 blank cartridges without licence | Photo: Representative Image

A builder from Central Mumbai was arrested for accepting bookings by submitting fake documents on a plot that was not part of his redevelopment project, and duping homebuyers of Rs 32 crore.

As per reports from TOI, accused Sachin Khanolkar (52) and one Mayuresh Audegoankar are the directors of Siddhivinayak constructions which operates on the Parel-Dadar belt.

As per the reports, the firm is is accused of carrying out redevelopment of Srimatuoka housing society at Dattaram Lad Marg at Chinchpokli and constructing more than the amount sanctioned by the competent authority.

The firm duped one Dr Bothere of Rs 6.32 crore. In addition to that, it also accepted bookings amounting to Rs 32 crores from 51 other investors.

The accused Sachin Khanolkar (52) has been booked on charges of cheating and forgery.

Read Also
A woman can't be compelled to work just because she is educated: Bombay HC
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiMumbai: Builder dupes flat buyers of Rs 32 crore; booked

RECENT STORIES

National Herald case: Congress to hold press conferences across country tomorrow

National Herald case: Congress to hold press conferences across country tomorrow

2nd ODI: Pakistan captain Babar Azam's illegal fielding costs team five runs in win over West Indies

2nd ODI: Pakistan captain Babar Azam's illegal fielding costs team five runs in win over West Indies

Thane: Fire destroys 36 electricity meters in police complex

Thane: Fire destroys 36 electricity meters in police complex

Mumbai: Builder dupes flat buyers of Rs 32 crore; booked

Mumbai: Builder dupes flat buyers of Rs 32 crore; booked

Family hangs self in MP’s Bhind, three die

Family hangs self in MP’s Bhind, three die