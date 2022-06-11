Mumbai: Builder dupes flat buyers of Rs 32 crore; booked

Mumbai: Bollywood stunt woman arrested for importing 78,000 blank cartridges without licence | Photo: Representative Image

A builder from Central Mumbai was arrested for accepting bookings by submitting fake documents on a plot that was not part of his redevelopment project, and duping homebuyers of Rs 32 crore.

As per reports from TOI, accused Sachin Khanolkar (52) and one Mayuresh Audegoankar are the directors of Siddhivinayak constructions which operates on the Parel-Dadar belt.

As per the reports, the firm is is accused of carrying out redevelopment of Srimatuoka housing society at Dattaram Lad Marg at Chinchpokli and constructing more than the amount sanctioned by the competent authority.

The firm duped one Dr Bothere of Rs 6.32 crore. In addition to that, it also accepted bookings amounting to Rs 32 crores from 51 other investors.

The accused Sachin Khanolkar (52) has been booked on charges of cheating and forgery.