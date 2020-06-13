Unpreparedness and lack of coordination between Union and State led to rise in COVID-19 cases, says Bombay HC

The unpreparedness of both the Union as well as Maharashtra government and the lack of proper balance in their relations have led to the increase in Covid-19 cases in the state, the Bombay High Court said on Friday. The court also said that it is the obligation of the government to bring the nation back on track as the pandemic has made a huge impact on our economy.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta said, "The situation in Maharashtra in general and Mumbai, in particular, did not present a very different picture from the rest of the nation. Maharashtra has the dubious distinction of being perched at the top of the list of affected states, accounting for nearly 34% of the total active cases. The projections for June and July are also quite scary and this has been the situation despite the lockdown and introduction of social distancing norms."

The bench while taking note of the various media reports, cited in the petition, said there have been many factors which have been responsible for the spread of the pandemic in India.