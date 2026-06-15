Unlock The Exit: 40,000 Residents From 145 Buildings Rally For Second Coastal Road Off-Ramp At Napeansea Road

Traffic in Breach candy after exit from Coastal Road. Residents demand Nepeansea Road exit to ease the traffic bottleneck |

Mumbai: The "Unlock The Exit" campaign launched by Breach Candy residents demanding an exit off the Coastal Road at Napeansea Road has garnered endorsements from atleast 145 buildings from Breach Candy, Malabar Hill, Walkeswar, Pedder Road and Kemps Corner, representing 5,900 households and more than 40,000 residents. Although the public pressure is building over the BMC to construct the 800 metre-long exit and decongest the locality, the corporation has till now not recieved any response either from Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) or the Public Works Department (PWD) on its request to handover the 10.5 m-wide land strip, civic officials say. This piece of land was handed over by the PWD to MSRDC several years ago. Officials at BMC said they will start work on the exit the moment the land is transferred to the corporation.

Land Ownership Details

A BMC officer said the 10.5 metre wide strip is a part of the 6,271 sq.mtr land is currently in the possession of MSRDC. Apart the 2034 development plan the plot as been earmarked for government office.

" The land required for building the proposed exit is only 840 sq mtrs out of a total 6,271 sq mtr in the possession of MSRDC. The latter can easily handover the strip requested by us without any prejudice to any of its activities " a BMC officer privy to the proposal said. A senior official of MSRDC did not respond to calls from FPJ.

First Request – January 2025

As per a document accessed by the FPJ, the Coastal Road Department had initially approached the Vice Chairman & Managing Director, MSRDC, through a letter dated 21.01.2025, requesting allotment of a 10.5 m-wide land strip abutting Embassy Apartments within the MSRDC plot at Priyadarshani Park. The said land was sought to facilitate vehicular access from the Coastal Road.

In response, MSRDC, through its letter dated 03.02.2025, conveyed that the requested portion of land-being part of the MSRDC Head Office premises at Nepean Sea Road-could not be made available considering MSRDC's future development requirements.

BMC's Second Request – July 2025

Subsequently, the BMC again requested the VC & MD, MSRDC, via a letter dated 18.07.2025, to reconsider granting the same 10.5 m-wide land strip to enable access to the Coastal Road Project Green Space, Promenade, and the Technical Building (North) through the MSRDC plot at Nepean Sea Road.

Further, a Demi Officio Letter under the signature of the then Additional Municipal Commissioner (ES), dated 21.11.2025, was issued to the VC & MD, MSRDC, reiterating the request and seeking at least a 3.0 m-wide land strip along Embassy Apartments within the MSRDC plot at Priyadarshani Park. This minimum width was proposed specifically to facilitate pedestrian access to the Coastal Road Promenade.

Further, in compliance with the direction of the Chief Minister conveyed through a letter dated 01.12.2025, the Municipal Commissioner, BMC, issued letter dated 26.12.2025 to the Additional Chief Secretary, PWD, requesting to handover of a 10.5 m-wide lang/strip from MSRDC to the Coastal Road Department of the BMC, to construct the Exit at Napeansea Road and public access to the promenade.

"However, no response has been received till date," the official from BMC Coastal Road department said.

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