Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Nirupam Welcomes Donald Trump's Iran-Israel Peace Announcement, Calls It Good News For India |

Mumbai: Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Nirupam has welcomed the reported peace agreement between Iran and Israel, describing the development as positive news not only for the two countries involved but also for the global economy and India.

Reacting to the announcement made by US President Donald Trump on his social media platform Truth Social regarding a peace agreement between Iran and Israel, Nirupam told IANS the development could help restore stability in international trade and energy markets. He noted that maritime routes and strategic waterways, which had been affected by tensions in the region, were expected to function normally again if the agreement holds.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Nirupam says, "Today, US President Donald Trump has announced in his Truth Social that there is a peace agreement between Iran and Israel. Strait of Hormuz have been completely opened. The oil tankers of the aircraft have been… pic.twitter.com/KqMp2Soqpm — IANS (@ians_india) June 15, 2026

Speaking on the issue, Nirupam pointed out that the movement of oil tankers is likely to resume as before, which could ease concerns surrounding global crude oil supplies. He further stated that crude oil prices had already witnessed a decline following reports of the agreement, calling it an encouraging sign for economies across the world.

According to Nirupam, both Iran and Israel have reportedly expressed agreement with Trump's announcement, strengthening hopes that hostilities between the two nations may finally be coming to an end.

“If the announcement made by Donald Trump is true and the war has genuinely been put on hold, then it is very good news for the entire world,” Nirupam said. “It is especially good news for India because the conflict was having an adverse impact on our economy.”

He added that the prolonged tensions between the two countries had also contributed to inflationary pressures in India, affecting economic stability and increasing concerns over rising prices.

Nirupam said that any move towards peace would bring relief to countries dependent on stable energy markets and uninterrupted global trade. He emphasised that India, as a major importer of crude oil, stands to benefit significantly from reduced geopolitical tensions in the region.

Welcoming the reported development, Nirupam said that if the conflict that had continued for several months is indeed coming to an end, it should be viewed as a positive step for regional and global peace.

“I welcome it wholeheartedly,” he said, expressing hope that the ceasefire and peace efforts would translate into lasting stability in the region.

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