PM Modi Welcomes US-Iran Understanding, Backs Peace And Stability In West Asia | File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has welcomed the understanding reached between the United States and Iran aimed at ending months of conflict in West Asia, expressing hope that the development will help restore regional stability and safeguard vital global trade routes.

The Prime Minister underscored the importance of diplomatic engagement in resolving disputes that have had far-reaching economic and humanitarian consequences across the world.

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“I welcome the understanding reached between the United States and Iran on ending the conflict in West Asia, which has caused serious economic disruption across the world and led to loss of life in many countries. India hopes that the implementation of this understanding will help restore peace and stability in the region and ensure the freedom of navigation and commerce. We look forward to deliberations on the remaining issues reaching a sustainable final agreement,” PM Modi said.

India Backs Diplomatic Resolution

India's response reflects its longstanding support for dialogue and peaceful conflict resolution in a region critical to global energy markets and international trade. New Delhi has consistently advocated de-escalation amid rising tensions, emphasizing the need to protect commercial shipping lanes and maintain stability in the Gulf.

The conflict, which erupted in February 2026, saw a series of military confrontations involving US and Israeli strikes on Iranian targets, clashes extending into Lebanon, and heightened tensions across the region. The situation also disrupted maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important energy corridors.

Global Economic Impact

The prolonged hostilities triggered concerns across international markets, with disruptions to shipping routes and energy supplies contributing to economic uncertainty worldwide. The conflict affected countries far beyond the region, resulting in significant financial repercussions and loss of life.

For India, which depends heavily on crude oil imports from the Gulf, stability in West Asia remains a strategic priority. Any disruption to maritime commerce in the region can have direct implications for energy security, trade flows, and economic growth.

Ceasefire Understanding Opens Door for Final Talks

The latest understanding between Washington and Tehran, reportedly facilitated through diplomatic efforts involving Pakistan and other regional stakeholders, includes provisions for a ceasefire, phased sanctions relief, and a framework for further negotiations.

The agreement provides a 60-day window for discussions on unresolved issues, raising hopes for a broader and more durable settlement after months of instability.

India's Focus on Peace and Trade Security

By welcoming the development, India has signaled its support for efforts aimed at reducing tensions and preserving freedom of navigation in international waters. The government views secure shipping routes and uninterrupted commerce as essential for regional prosperity and global economic stability.

As negotiations continue, New Delhi is expected to closely monitor developments while encouraging all parties to work toward a sustainable and comprehensive agreement that can prevent future escalation.