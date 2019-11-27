Unlike his swearing-in, CM Fadnavis quits in full media blaze on a bright afternoon

Fadnavis had quit as Chief Minister hours before the tenure of the outgoing 13th Maharashtra Legislative Assembly expired on November 9, after becoming the first-ever non-Congress CM to complete a full five-year term - a fact that was duly acknowledged loudly in public by himself, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and others.

Apparently emboldened by the glowing accolades, Fadnavis went a step further and proclaimed even louder: "Mee punha yaeen, Mee punha yaeen, Mee punha yaeen" (I will return), and repeated it often till it became a subject matter of puns, jokes, memes and fun-messages in the past weeks.

Undeterred, he kept his promise and did return - but how and finally, had to go less than triumphantly as the bemused 12 crore people of the state watched silently - both at his quiet entry and his grand exit, after less than four days in power.

In fact, this is considered the first time ever in the country's political history, or at least in Maharashtra, when a new government was duly sworn-in in a pre-dawn operation, without the usual presence of luminaries like the Chief Justice and judges of the Bombay High Court, top police and civil officials, armed force officers, the diplomatic corps stationed in the country's financial capital and celebrities from different walks of life.

Even the media - which had an army-like presence at his resignation announcement - was conspicuous by its sheer absence, including the official television and radio and Central or state government media departments, or the foreign media, as the two-man government was sworn-in in the brightly-lit Raj Bhavan hall with all curtain drawn that morning.

For the first time, an elected government in Maharashtra faced a legal googly in the Supreme Court, with the Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress challenging his appointment in the apex court on a Sunday - a weekly holiday for the courts - and the final orders came out within 48 hours on Tuesday (November 26) morning.