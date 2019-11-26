5 key takeaways from Devendra Fadnavis' resignation

Devendra Fadnavis held a press conference before submitting his resignation from the post of Chief Minister to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. His stint as the CM for 3 days and 8 hours is one of the shortest for a Chief Minister of any state in India.

Here are the 5 key takeways from his resignation:

1. Fadnavis said that the elections were contested as Mahayuti- an alliance between BJP and Shiv Sena. BJP won 70% of the seats they contested while the Sena won only 40% of the seats they contested. Fadnavis stressed that the manadate was for BJP alone as they emerged as the single largest party.

2. Devendra Fadnavis shockingly revealed that Shiv Sena told the BJP even before election results came, that they will go with anyone who gives them the CM post. However, he said that post election results BJP waited for the Sena for a long time but they didn't respond and instead talked to Congress-NCP.