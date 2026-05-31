'Unity, Culture & Values': Hindu Sammelan Draws Residents In Mumbai’s Andheri West | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: A Hindu Sammelan aimed at promoting unity, culture and traditional values was held on Sunday at the Vrindavan Society Grounds on N. Dutta Marg in Andheri West.

Organised by the N. Dutta Marg Basti Committee under the banner “Vande Mataram”, the event was conducted from 5.30 pm to 7.30 pm and drew participation from local residents. Organisers said the gathering sought to strengthen social harmony and foster awareness of cultural heritage within the community.

The programme commenced with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp, followed by the singing of Vande Mataram. Other activities included the worship of local deities, guidance sessions, games and the distribution of refreshments and prasad.

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Several dignitaries attended the event. Ramesh Mehta was the chief guest, while Jiya Manjari and Zareen Manchanda participated as special women guests. The programme was presided over by Dhananjay Kapoor. Religious guidance was provided by a visiting saint, and a keynote address was delivered during the gathering.

The organisers said the event was centred on the themes of “Unity, Culture and Values” and aimed to bring together members of the local community in a spirit of collective participation. Voluntary contributions from members of the public were also accepted to support the programme.

The Sammelan concluded with a call for continued community engagement and the preservation of cultural traditions, reflecting the event’s message of social cohesion and shared heritage.

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