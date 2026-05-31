Mumbai's Elephanta Island To Inaugurate First Solid Waste Recovery Centre On June 1 |

Mumbai: The first Solid Waste Material Recovery Facility (MRF) Centre at Elephanta Island (Gharpuri) will be inaugurated on June 1. The project is by Waste Matters Foundation, Healing Himalayas and Ek Saath Foundation the for waste management and environmental conservation work on the island, which has close to 70% forest cover and a massive waste management issues at a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

"The project involves working with stakeholders and communities to strengthen waste collection systems, promote segregation and encourage environmental stewardship to tackle the massive solid waste management challenges of the Island. The MRF centre at the Elephant island has been developed to establish a structured system for collection, segregation, storage, and responsible channelisation of dry waste for recycling," said environmental conservationist Sanjiv Valsan.

The inauguration event will also mark the launch of the publication Biodiversity of Elephanta Island, a photo documentation and scientific booklet authored by Valsan and ethnobotanist Dr. Pratiksha Patel. The book is based on the first/preliminary biodiversity survey and documentation from Elephanta Island.

The publication documents the island's biodiversity, characteristics, natural heritage and environmental challenges, creating a resource to support awareness, environmental protection and future conservation initiatives.

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