BMC Races Against Time To Trim 4,000 Trees Before Monsoon As May 31 Deadline Ends; 80,000 Already Completed |

Mumbai: With monsoon nearing and it's May 31 deadline ending, the BMC's garden department still has around 4000 trees to be trimmed. Everyday the BMC undertakes premonsoon trimming of weak, dangerous branches/trees to minimise tree fall incidents.

Total Target and Progress

This year, a total of 84,819 trees required premonsoon trimming, of which around 80,000 is completed completed as of Sunday. The trimming of remaining around 4000 trees will be completed in the next four to five days, a senior officer from the garden department said. In its premonsoon survey, the BMC also identified 369 dead/dangerous trees which required removal, and all of the dead/dangerous trees have been removed, the officer added.

Meanwhile, a mega block was held by the Central Railway on Sunday, to allow the BMC garden department to prune trees leaning towards railway tracks and power lines, thereby general potential danger during monsoon. Several incidents of tree collapsing on railway tracks during heavy rainfall take place every monsoon, causing rail traffic disruptions.

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