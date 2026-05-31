Central Railway Clears 27 Permanent Encroachments In Dadar East For CSMT–Kurla 5th And 6th Railway Line Project |

Mumbai: In a significant step towards accelerating the CSMT–Kurla 5th and 6th railway line project, Central Railway has cleared 27 permanent encroachments from railway-owned land in Dadar (East). The action has freed up crucial land required for the long-pending capacity enhancement project, paving the way for faster execution of the next phase of work.

Extent of Encroachment

The anti-encroachment drive was carried out jointly by the railway administration and law enforcement agencies. Railway officials said the structures, which had occupied railway land for several years, were hindering the availability of space needed for the construction of the additional railway lines. The operation was conducted with extensive security arrangements to ensure it remained peaceful and orderly.

A total of 53 security personnel were deployed during the drive, including 14 Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel, 26 Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel and 13 Mumbai Police personnel. Officials said the coordinated effort enabled the successful removal of all identified encroachments without any major incident.

Project Significance

The CSMT–Kurla 5th and 6th railway line project is one of Central Railway’s key infrastructure initiatives aimed at strengthening Mumbai’s suburban rail network. The additional lines are expected to improve operational flexibility, increase capacity for suburban services and ease congestion on one of the city’s busiest rail corridors. The project will also help streamline the movement of long-distance and suburban trains, reducing operational bottlenecks.

Railway officials said land acquisition and clearance activities are being undertaken in phases across the project stretch. “Efforts are underway to make the required land available and remove all obstacles affecting the project. Similar drives will continue wherever necessary to ensure timely completion of the work,” an official said.

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