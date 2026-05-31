Railways Halt Construction At Dombivli's Iconic Ground After BJP Protests Over Loss Of Sporting Venue For Youth |

Kalyan: A proposed construction project by the Railways at the iconic Railway Ground in Dombivli West sparked strong protests from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday, compelling authorities to temporarily halt the work until further discussions are held with senior railway officials.

Ajinkya Rahane's Connection

The Railway Ground, regarded as one of Dombivli’s most prominent sporting venues, has long served as a vital recreational and training space for local children and aspiring athletes. The ground is also known for having hosted several budding cricketers over the decades, including Indian international Ajinkya Rahane during his formative years.

Alleging that the Railways was encroaching upon the playground through the proposed construction activity, BJP leaders, office-bearers and local youth gathered at the site to stage a protest. Demonstrators argued that any reduction in the available playing area would adversely affect sports development and deprive young athletes of one of the city’s few remaining open grounds.

Adverse Impact Warning

During the agitation, BJP representatives submitted a memorandum to railway officials present at the site, demanding an immediate suspension of the construction work. The party further insisted that no activity should resume until a detailed meeting is conducted with senior railway authorities and stakeholders.

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Railway officials, responding to the concerns raised by the protesters, agreed to temporarily stop the work and assured the delegation that the memorandum would be forwarded to higher authorities for consideration.

Speaking on the occasion, BJP district president Nandu Parab said the ground has been a sporting hub for Dombivli’s youth for nearly seven decades. He maintained that the party would continue to stand firmly with players and residents in safeguarding public sports infrastructure.

The protest witnessed the participation of MLA Rajesh More, district president Nandu Parab, corporators, party office-bearers and a large number of local residents. BJP leaders expressed confidence that sustained efforts and dialogue with railway authorities would help protect the historic ground and ensure that the interests of young sportspersons are preserved.

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