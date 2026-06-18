Union Minister Pralhad Joshi To Launch New Testing Facilities, Lay Foundation Stone For Residential Project At NTH Mumbai

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi | ANI

Mumbai, June 18: The Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and New and Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi, will visit the National Test House (NTH), Western Region, Mumbai, on Friday to lay the foundation stone for a multi-storied residential accommodation project and inaugurate a series of new testing facilities aimed at strengthening India’s quality assurance infrastructure.

Apart from that, the minister will also inaugurate three newly established testing facilities across different locations in the country.

New testing facilities to be inaugurated

As part of the programme, the Minister will also inaugurate a series of modern testing facilities developed by the National Test House to strengthen the nation's quality assurance infrastructure and expand testing services for industry, government agencies and consumers.

These include a Microbiological Testing Laboratory at the National Test House (Western Region), Mumbai; a Shoe Testing Facility at the National Test House (Northern Region), Ghaziabad; and the NTH-AURIC Satellite Testing Laboratory and Sample Collection Centre at NTH-AURIC, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Focus on quality assurance infrastructure

The newly established Microbiological Testing Laboratory at Mumbai will significantly enhance NTH's capabilities in microbiological analysis and testing across various sectors.

The Shoe Testing Facility at Ghaziabad will strengthen testing support for the footwear industry, while the NTH-AURIC Satellite Testing Laboratory and Sample Collection Centre, established in collaboration with NICDC at AURIC Hall, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, will improve accessibility to testing services for industries located in Maharashtra's rapidly developing industrial corridor and adjoining regions.

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The inauguration of these facilities reflects the Government of India's continued commitment to strengthening the national quality infrastructure ecosystem, promoting consumer protection, supporting industrial competitiveness and facilitating compliance with national and international standards,” reads the press release issued by NTH.

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