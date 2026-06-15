Maharashtra Minister Ganesh Naik Inaugurates MRI, Cath Labs, Dialysis Centres & Milk Bank Under NMMC Health Expansion |

Navi Mumbai: Strengthening public healthcare infrastructure in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra Forest Minister Ganesh Naik on Monday inaugurated and launched a series of advanced medical facilities, including MRI centres, Cath Labs, dialysis centres, a veterinary hospital and a milk bank, under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation's (NMMC) health services expansion programme.

Vashi Hospital Ceremony

The inauguration ceremony was held at Vashi Public Hospital, where facilities such as an MRI Centre, Central Sterile Services Department (CSSD), Hospital Bed Availability Dashboard, Milk Bank and Modular Mortuary were formally dedicated to citizens. Foundation work for state-of-the-art Cath Labs at Vashi and Airoli hospitals was also launched.

In addition, a dialysis centre at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Bhavan in CBD Belapur and a veterinary hospital at Juinagar were inaugurated virtually. Naik later visited and inaugurated a dialysis centre at Swami Vivekananda Bhavan in Vashi and an Urban Primary Health Centre at Mahape.

Minister's Address - Part 1

Addressing the gathering, Ganesh Naik said the newly launched facilities would significantly improve access to quality healthcare for Navi Mumbai residents.

"These healthcare facilities are crucial for citizens. The administration must ensure that people receive the benefits of these services promptly and efficiently. Strengthening public healthcare remains our priority," Naik said.

Mayor's Statement

Mayor Sujata Patil said NMMC was committed not only to creating healthcare infrastructure but also to delivering compassionate and dedicated medical services.

"We are determined to provide quality healthcare facilities to every citizen. The newly launched bed availability dashboard will help patients and their families access information on hospital beds more easily during emergencies," she said.

Municipal Commissioner on Lifestyle Diseases

Municipal Commissioner Dr Kailas Shinde noted that lifestyle diseases are emerging as a major health challenge and highlighted the corporation's efforts to address obesity and related illnesses through preventive healthcare programmes.

"While infectious diseases were once the primary concern, lifestyle-related ailments are increasing rapidly. Through Ayushman Bharat and other initiatives, we are focusing on early diagnosis and preventive healthcare," Shinde said.

Other Dignitaries' Remarks

He added that the new veterinary hospital would cater to the growing number of pets in the city, while the upcoming Cath Labs would facilitate advanced treatment for both cardiac and neurological conditions.

Health Committee Chairman Dr Jayaji Nath expressed satisfaction over the expansion of healthcare services during his tenure, while Medical Health Officer Dr Rajesh Mhatre presented details of the newly inaugurated projects.

Belapur MLA Manda Mhatre, Deputy Mayor Dashrath Bhagat, senior civic officials, committee chairpersons and corporators were present at the event.

About the projects

MRI Centre at Vashi Hospital

Among the key projects inaugurated was a 3 Tesla MRI Centre at Vashi Public Hospital. Equipped with a Siemens Healthcare MRI machine and operated by Ruby Ailcare Services, the facility will enable accurate diagnosis of diseases affecting the brain, spine, joints, nerves and internal organs.

The centre is expected to aid in the early detection of cancer, stroke, spinal disorders and traumatic injuries. NMMC has fixed affordable charges for the service, with plain MRI scans costing Rs. 1,775 for admitted patients and Rs. 2,663 for out-patients, while contrast MRI scans will cost Rs. 1,810 and Rs. 2,715 respectively.

Central Sterile Services Department

A Central Sterile Services Department (CSSD) has also been commissioned at Vashi Public Hospital to undertake cleaning, disinfection and sterilisation of reusable surgical instruments used in operation theatres, ICUs, NICUs and trauma units.

Officials said the facility would help minimise infection risks and enhance patient safety standards.

Human Milk Bank for Newborn Care

A Human Milk Bank has been established at Maasaheb Meenatai Thackeray Hospital in Nerul, with collection centres at Vashi, Airoli, Belapur and Turbhe. The initiative is expected to support premature and critically ill newborns while helping reduce infant mortality and malnutrition.

Real-Time Hospital Bed Dashboard

NMMC has introduced an online Hospital Bed Availability Dashboard that will provide real-time information on ICU, NICU, emergency and general ward bed availability, helping patients secure timely treatment during emergencies.

Modern Modular Mortuary at Vashi

The mortuary at Vashi Public Hospital has been upgraded into a modern modular facility featuring a walk-in cold room, expanded cold storage capacity, improved record management systems and advanced air-conditioning and ventilation systems.

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Advanced Cath Labs at Vashi and Airoli

Work has commenced on an Advanced Bi-Plane Cath Lab at Vashi Public Hospital and a Single-Plane Cath Lab at Airoli Public Hospital, significantly strengthening neurovascular and cardiac treatment facilities within the civic healthcare network.

State's Largest Civic Dialysis Facility

A 50-bed dialysis centre has been inaugurated at Swami Vivekanand Cultural Hall in Sector 14, Vashi, with support from Ganesh Naik's local area development fund. The facility is among the largest dialysis centres operating under a single roof in Maharashtra. A two-bed dialysis unit has also been started at CBD Belapur.

Veterinary Hospital at Juinagar

A new veterinary hospital has been inaugurated at Sector 24, Juinagar. Built at a cost of Rs. 4.76 crore, the facility will provide treatment for pets, stray animals, birds and accident-injured animals while supporting sterilisation and rabies-control programmes.

New Urban Primary Health Centre at Mahape

A new Urban Primary Health Centre at Mahape, constructed at a cost of Rs. 3.13 crore, will provide primary healthcare services, maternal care, diagnostic tests, medicines and immunisation facilities to residents of Mahape and surrounding areas.

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