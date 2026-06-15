Maharashtra Govt Initiates Integrated Bus Transport System To Connect Multiple Operators Across Mumbai Metropolitan Region | File Image

Mumbai: In a significant move aimed at transforming public transportation across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), the Maharashtra Government has initiated the process of developing an integrated bus transport system that will bring together multiple public transport operators under a coordinated framework. The initiative is expected to improve connectivity, enhance commuter convenience and create a seamless travel experience for millions of daily passengers across the region.

G-HUB Programme

The decision has been taken under the Growth Hub (G-HUB) programme, a strategic initiative of the Government of Maharashtra designed to promote sustainable urban development and strengthen regional economic growth. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region has been identified as a pilot city-region for the programme, with public transport integration emerging as one of its key focus areas.

To implement the project, the Urban Development Department has constituted two separate committees — a Technical Group and a Study Group. These committees have been entrusted with the responsibility of preparing a comprehensive roadmap for integrating bus services operated by various municipal transport undertakings and public transport agencies functioning across the MMR.

Technical Group's Role - Operations

According to the Government Resolution, the Technical Group will examine operational aspects of the proposed integration. The committee will focus on route rationalisation to eliminate duplication of services and ensure optimal coverage across the region. It will also study ways to synchronise bus schedules among different transport operators, enabling smoother transfers and reducing waiting times for passengers.

The Technical Group has additionally been tasked with exploring technology integration among transport operators. This includes the possibility of common ticketing systems, shared digital platforms, real-time passenger information systems and coordinated transport management solutions. The committee will also evaluate opportunities for sharing depots, bus terminals and other transport infrastructure to improve efficiency and reduce operational costs.

Technical Group Members & Deadline

Representatives from BEST, Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport, Thane Municipal Transport, Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Transport, Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Transport, Vasai-Virar City Transport and Panvel Municipal Transport are part of the Technical Group. The committee has been directed to submit its report by July 15, 2026.

Meanwhile, a high-level Study Group headed by the General Manager of BEST has been formed to examine policy and financial aspects of the integrated transport system. The group includes municipal commissioners and senior officials from major urban local bodies within the MMR.

Study Group - Fare & Revenue

One of the most important responsibilities assigned to the Study Group is the development of a common fare structure across all participating transport operators. The committee will also formulate a revenue-sharing mechanism that can be implemented once an integrated ticketing system is introduced. Such a system would allow commuters to travel across multiple jurisdictions using a single ticket or smart mobility platform.

The Study Group will further examine the feasibility of implementing a telescopic fare structure, under which the per-kilometre travel cost decreases as the travel distance increases. Transport experts believe that such a fare system could make long-distance commuting more affordable and encourage greater use of public transport.

Officials said the integrated bus transport initiative is expected to reduce travel complexities, improve service coordination and support sustainable urban mobility across the rapidly growing Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The recommendations of both committees are likely to play a crucial role in shaping the future of public transportation in one of India's largest urban agglomerations.

Once implemented, the integrated system is expected to benefit millions of commuters by providing better connectivity between cities within the MMR, improving accessibility to employment centres and reducing dependence on private vehicles. The initiative is also expected to complement ongoing investments in metro, suburban rail and other mass transit projects, helping create a truly multimodal and interconnected transport network for the region.

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