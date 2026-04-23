Union Minister Piyush Goyal Launches Bharat Taxi App In Mumbai, Drivers To Become Stakeholders From May

Mumbai: Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday launched the Bharat Taxi auto and cab driver onboarding program and app in Mumbai, announcing that passenger services on the platform will begin from May. The initiative, aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cooperative vision and earlier rolled out by Union Minister Amit Shah, aims to convert drivers from renters into stakeholders.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The launch event in Kandivali West saw participation from over 500 auto and cab drivers, unions and cooperative bodies. Goyal said the platform is designed to ensure drivers retain their full earnings without deductions. “This is your platform built for your benefit. The income you earn should belong entirely to you,” he said. He added that the app has already scaled to around 25,000 rides daily since its February rollout and is expected to gain momentum once passenger operations begin next month.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Also Watch:

Highlighting future plans, the minister stressed a shift towards electric vehicles (EVs) to reduce costs and improve incomes. The government will support affordable EV adoption, bulk procurement and expansion of charging infrastructure in Mumbai. Drivers joining the platform will also get insurance cover up to ₹5 lakh, access to loans and financial schemes. With over five lakh drivers already onboarded nationwide, the platform is being positioned as a national alternative focused on fair earnings, safety and transparency in urban mobility.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/