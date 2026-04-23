Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Orders Fast-Track Completion Of Gosikhurd Water Tourism Phase I & Pushes Phase II Proposal

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde |

Mumbai: Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday directed officials to expedite the completion of Phase I of the water tourism project at the Gosikhurd reservoir in Bhandara district and immediately submit a proposal for Phase II.

The sirections were issued during a review meeting held at Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai. The meeting was attended by MLA Narendra Bhondekar, senior bureaucrats including Additional Chief Secretary Aseem Gupta, Urban Development ACS Govindraj, Tourism Principal Secretary Sanjay Khandare, and Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation Managing Director Nilesh Gatne. Officials from the Water Resources Department and Bhandara district administration joined via video conference.

Reviewing the progress, Shinde emphasised the need to complete ongoing works under Phase I, particularly the construction of the jetty, at the earliest to boost tourism activities in the region. He instructed the district collector to conduct a detailed assessment and promptly submit a comprehensive proposal for Phase II to the state government.

The meeting also discussed infrastructure development in the region, including a proposal to extend the broad gauge metro service operating between Nagpur and Bhandara up to Bhandara city. MLA Bhondekar raised the demand, highlighting its potential benefits for local connectivity and economic growth.

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Taking note, Shinde directed officials to follow up with MahaRail and the Railway Board to explore the feasibility of extending the service. He noted that improved connectivity would significantly benefit the district and support its overall development.

The Gosikhurd project is being seen as a key initiative to promote tourism and regional growth, with the government aiming to accelerate its implementation through coordinated efforts across departments.

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