Maharashtra To Fast-Track 53 Automated Vehicle Testing Centres; CM Devendra Fadnavis Pushes For Timely Rollout

Maharashtra speeds up rollout of automated vehicle testing centres | File Photo

Mumbai, April 23: The Maharashtra government has accelerated its push to modernise vehicle fitness testing by expediting the rollout of 53 Automated Testing Stations (ATS) across the state.

Chairing a high-level meeting at his official residence, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis directed officials to ensure the timely completion of all pending centres, stressing that vehicle fitness checks must be conducted exclusively through registered automated facilities.

🔸CM Devendra Fadnavis chairs a meeting of the Transport Department regarding Automated Inspection Stations.

Minister Pratap Sarnaik, MoS Madhuri Misal and senior officials were present.



🔸मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांच्या अध्यक्षतेखाली स्वयंचलित वाहन तपासणी केंद्रांसंदर्भात… pic.twitter.com/0ZEgKbOrvF — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) April 23, 2026

High-level meeting and policy push

The meeting was attended by Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik and Minister of State for Transport Madhuri Misal, along with senior officials. The initiative comes in line with amended Central Motor Vehicle Rules, which mandate that all transport vehicles undergo fitness testing only at automated centres from April 1, 2025.

Scale and benefits of ATS system

Officials highlighted that Maharashtra has around 4.33 crore registered vehicles, including nearly 36.8 lakh transport vehicles. Of these, about 9 lakh vehicles require annual fitness certification.

The ATS system, which is fully computerised and automated, is expected to significantly enhance transparency and accuracy while reducing human intervention in inspections.

Project progress and deadlines

Out of the proposed 53 centres, seven have already been completed, while the majority of the remaining facilities are expected to become operational by the end of August. The Chief Minister instructed departments to coordinate closely and remove bottlenecks to ensure that all centres are functional at the earliest.

Funding and national share

Maharashtra will account for nearly 25 per cent of the country’s 214 automated testing stations. The project entails an estimated expenditure of Rs 1,035 crore for five years of operation and maintenance, with the Centre providing financial assistance of Rs 337.74 crore.

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Relief after earlier delays

The delay in commissioning some centres had earlier led the central government to impose phased restrictions on access to transport department portals in certain regions, causing inconvenience to vehicle owners and operators. However, following intervention by Devendra Fadnavis, the Centre has now lifted these restrictions, offering relief to stakeholders.

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