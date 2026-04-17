Maharashtra Transport Dept To Roll Out 8 More Automated Driving Test Tracks; Video-Based System To Curb RTO Corruption, Total To Reach 46

Maharashtra expands automated driving test tracks to enhance transparency and reduce corruption in licence testing | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, April 16: Maharashtra’s transport department has approved eight new Automated Driving Test Tracks (ADTTs), taking the total number of RTO offices equipped with the facility to 46.

The new tracks to be set up in Kalyan, Vasai-Virar, Malegaon, Dhule, Gondia, Satara, Ratnagiri, and Karad will cost approximately Rs 86 crore.

The Central Institute of Road Transport (CIRT) has been appointed as the project consultant, and contractor appointments will be routed through the agency.

Expansion under BOT model

The expansion builds on a tender floated in May last year for 38 ADTTs across the state, awarded at Rs 166.69 crore on a build-operate-transfer (BOT) basis. Under this model, contractors will operate the tracks for five years before transferring them to the respective RTOs.

Revised project cost

The cost for the new eight tracks was initially estimated at Rs 77.29 crore but increased by Rs 8 crore after GST and IT infrastructure expenses were factored in. The revised proposal has now been cleared, paving the way for contractor appointments.

Automated evaluation system

The system is designed to eliminate human discretion and thereby reduce bias in the driving licence process. Each test will be recorded end-to-end, with video analytics identifying errors in real time, such as crossing stop lines, missing signals, or unsafe manoeuvres. Pass or fail decisions will be generated automatically, without intervention from licensing officials.

Applicants will also have access to test recordings, enabling them to contest results if needed. Additionally, face recognition technology will be used to verify candidate identity, addressing concerns over proxy applicants.

Move to curb corruption

Corruption in the driving licence process has long been a concern at RTOs across Maharashtra, with frequent complaints of middlemen and cash-for-licence practices. Officials say the automated system aims to make the process transparent and evidence-based, reducing scope for manipulation.

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Key highlights

● New ADTTs approved - 8

● Total ADTTs after expansion - 46

● Cost for 8 new tracks - Rs 86 crore

● Initial approved project cost - Rs 77.29 crore

● Cost increase (GST + IT) - Rs 8 crore

● Original 38-ADTT contract value - Rs 166.69 crore

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