Union minister Kapil Patil lashes out at Maharashtra government over drug menace, crime against women

Union minister Kapil Patil has criticised the MVA government in Maharashtra over the rising incidents of drug menace and crime against women in the state.

Talking to reporters on Wednesday after inaugurating an escalator and two foot-overbridges at Badlapur railway station in Thane district, Patil claimed that leaders of the ruling dispensation (comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress) were more concerned about saving their chair rather than attending to problems being faced by the state.

"The government should first address these issues and resolve them," the BJP Lok Sabha member from Bhiwandi here said.

Notably, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) recently arrested 17 people, including Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, after allegedly seizing drugs from a Goa-bound ship.

The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Mumbai Police earlier this week arrested two drug suppliers and seized heroin worth Rs 15 crore from their possession.

Last month, a woman was raped and brutally assaulted by a man in Sakinaka area of Mumbai following which she died.

Besides, 33 people were last month arrested or detained in connection with the alleged blackmailing and repeated gang-rape of a 15-year-old girl in Dombivli area of Thane.

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 01:35 PM IST