Union govt graft-free since last eight years, says Maharashtra Guv BS Koshyari | @BSKoshyari/ Twitter

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday said there is no corruption at the Central level in the last eight years of the Narendra Modi government.

Addressing a gathering in Pune to mark 75 years of the Zilla Parishad, Koshyari said PM Modi wants to root out corruption in the country with the support of the people.

"It has been eight years now the Prime Minister has been leading the government. Have you heard of (corruption) (at the Central level)? In some places (states), officials give in writing that leaders are demanding bribes from them. How unfortunate it is for the country. But have you ever heard of corruption involving any minister in the Centre or the prime minister?" he asked.

In his Independence Day speech, PM Modi slammed corruption and nepotism. Koshyari said PM Modi wants to root out corruption from the country and for that citizens' support is needed. Koshyari said the Panchayat Raj system has strengthened democracy.