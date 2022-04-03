'Union Government ensured continuous supply of essential goods during Pandemic', says MoS Railways, Raosaheb Danve

Raosaheb Danve, Minister of State for Railways, said that the Union Government ensured to continue the supply chain of essential goods including agricultural produce, medicines, medical equipment, fish, milk etc during the tough times of COVID-19.

He further mentioned that Indian Railways ensured that food was distributed in all states and that there was no lack of agricultural produce. He also said that during the difficult times of the Coronavirus Pandemic nobody died of starvation.

Danve was speaking as the Guest of Honour at the India Gem and Jewellery Show at Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai on April 3rd 2022.

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 07:50 PM IST