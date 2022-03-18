After Fadnavis rakes up Mi Punha Yein tune, union minister Raosaheb Danve claims 25 disgruntled MVA MLAs are in BJP’s contact

Amid a new deadline recently announced by the state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil for the collapse of the Shiv Sena led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra, the union minister of state for railway Raosaheb Danve on Friday claimed that 25 disgruntled legislators from MVA were in BJP’s contact. "As many as 25 legislators of the MVA are in touch with us because they are unhappy. Let the elections announce, they will run away from MVA to join BJP. I do not want to disclose the names of 25 MVA legislators and bring their MLA ship in trouble,’’ he noted.

According to Danve, 25 MVA legislators were to boycott the ongoing budget session of the session but they were scared.

Danve, who is a former state BJP chief, lashed out at the estranged ally Shiv Sena and claimed that the latter’s saffron colour had vanished from the day it joined hands with NCP and Congress. Danve hit out at the Shiv Sena, alleging that it had deviated from its Hindutva ideology.

"They (Shiv Sena) are wearing a green blanket and supporting green (referring to Shiv Sena extending its support to secularism in MVA’s common minimum programme),’’ said Danve. “Today’s Shiv Sena is not the Sena of Balasaheb Thackeray, it is a Sena of Uddhav Thackeray and Abdul Sattar (a state minister),” he noted.

Danve shared union home minister Amit Shah’s view saying that contrary to the Shiv Sena’s claim the post of chief minister had not been offered to it by the BJP during seat-sharing talks in 2019.

Danve’s statement came a day after the leader of opposition in the state assembly Devendra Fadnavis, who is credited with the BJP’s victory in Goa assembly elections, raked up ‘’Mi Punha Tein’’ (I will return) tune saying that the BJP will come back to power with a majority in next elections. Fadnavis, who before the 2019 assembly elections had announced he would return to power but failed to retain power despite winning 105 seats after fighting assembly elections independently. This was after the erstwhile ally Shiv Sena joined hands with NCP and Congress to form the MVA government in November 2019.

Incidentally, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has countered claims by Dave and Fadnavis while denying threat to MVA. "If the BJP thinks that by roping in the Central Investigation Agencies, the morale of MVA MPs, legislators and leaders will be impacted then they are wrong. MVA is strong and stable and will complete a five-year tenure. MVA will come back to power. No matter what happens, BJP will not return to power in Maharashtra,’’ he noted.

NCP veteran and Food and Civil Supply Minister Chhagan Bhujbal took a swipe at BJP saying that the party will have to wait for the next two and half years when the next assembly elections are slated.

Published on: Friday, March 18, 2022, 09:45 PM IST