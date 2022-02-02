Union Budget 2022 a 'flop film,' says Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Raut on Wednesday while speaking to reporters called the 2022 Union Budget a 'flop film.'

"What have the middle class and the poor gotten from the Budget Session 2022? Budget is delusionary, a 'jumla', 'golmaal', and a time-pass. It's a flop film," Raut said.

We've been working for the past month & are trying to form a separate organization (alliance) of all Opposition to contest the 2024 polls together: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, on being asked about Telangana CM KCR's upcoming meeting with Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray pic.twitter.com/9n5jndkI8C — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2022

On being asked about Telangana CM KCR's upcoming meeting with Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Raut said, "We've been working for the past month and are trying to form a separate organization (alliance) of all Opposition to contest the 2024 polls together."

Earlier yesterday, NCP leader Nawab Malik also expressed similar concerns with regard to the Union Budget.

"The middle class working class expects tax relief due to rising inflation, but the budget does not show that and the youth, farmers and middle class have not got anything," Malik said.

Similarly, Maharashtra Minister Satej Patil also said that the union budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has failed to give any respite to the people in distress because of the Covid-19 pandemic over the last two years. He has said that the BJP-led central government has betrayed the common man of the country.

“A big disappointment for the middle class and salaried, since there is not change in income tax exemption for the middle class who were in crisis during the Covid era. This is a betrayal of India’s Salaried Class & Middle Class. #Budget2022,” he had tweeted.

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 02:49 PM IST