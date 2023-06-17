Uniform Civil Code unnecessary, harmful for plural country: AIMPLB | Representative Image

Mumbai: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) in a press statement stated that it considers Uniform Civil Code (UCC) as “unnecessary, impractical and extremely harmful for our plural country”. It demanded that the government “not waste the country's resources in this unnecessary work and cause chaos in the society”.

The stand comes after the Law Commission recently sought public and religious bodies' views on UCC in 30 days. The views are sought after the Law Commission in a consultation paper on “Reform of Family Laws” had stated in its report that UCC was “neither necessary nor desirable at this stage” almost four years ago.

Already special laws enacted for those who chose to have an optional civil code

Dr SQR Ilyas, spokesperson of the Board, said, “Our country is a multi-religious, multi-cultural and multi-linguistic society. The framers of the constitution have envisaged protection of religious and cultural freedom as fundamental rights keeping in mind its uniqueness and delicate nature. Further, Articles 371(A) and 371(G) of the Constitution guarantee the tribals of the North-Eastern States special provisions that restrict the parliament from enacting any law which supersedes their family laws.”

The statement adds that there are already special laws enacted for those who chose to have an optional civil code and that even Muslims cannot change what is derived from Quran and Sunnah.

Muslims and social organisations, it says, should effectively respond to the Law Commission's questionnaire and make it clear that it is “unnecessary” and “harmful”.

“The Board appeals to the government to respect religious freedom and not to abridge it through legislation, or judicial interpretation. Muslim Personal Law Board appeals to all Muslim religious and Social organisations to effectively respond to the Law Commission's questionnaire and make it clear to the Commission that the 'Uniform civil code' is not only impractical but also unnecessary and harmful and that Muslims will not compromise with their Sharia.

“We will also be filing a detailed reply to the law commission,” said Dr Ilyas while talking to FPJ over the phone. He said that those who argue that UCC is a constitutional requirement, the Board would want to state that it is under "Directive Principle" which is not mandatory.

