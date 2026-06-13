Unidentified Man Dies By Suicide After Throwing Himself Under ST Bus Wheels Near Panvel's Orion Mall | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: An unidentified man allegedly died by suicide after throwing himself under the wheels of a moving State Transport (ST) bus near Orion Mall in Panvel on Friday evening, police said.

Time and Location

The incident took place around 7.45 pm when an ST bus travelling from Thane to Satara was passing the road in front of Orion Mall. According to police, the deceased, believed to be between 35 and 40 years old, suddenly ran towards the bus and threw himself under its rear wheel.

The man was crushed under the wheel and died on the spot. Police personnel rushed to the scene after receiving information about the incident and shifted the body for post-mortem examination.

CCTV Confirms Suicide

A review of CCTV footage from the area revealed that the man had deliberately jumped under the rear wheel of the bus, leading investigators to conclude that it was a case of suicide.

“Preliminary investigation and CCTV footage indicate that the deceased intentionally came under the rear wheel of the moving ST bus. Efforts are underway to establish his identity and ascertain the circumstances that led to the extreme step,” a Panvel City Police officer said.

The motive behind the suspected suicide is yet to be determined. An accidental death report has been registered at Panvel City Police Station, and further investigation is underway. Police said the deceased had not been identified at the time of reporting.

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