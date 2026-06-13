Raigad Tragedy: Woman And 2 Daughters Die In Alleged Poisoning; 2 Children Critical In Mangaon

Police investigate an alleged poisoning incident in Mangaon after a woman and two children died while two others remain in critical condition | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, June 13: A 29-year-old woman and her two daughters died after an alleged poisoning incident in Mangaon taluka of Raigad district, while her eight-year-old son and four-year-old daughter remain in critical condition, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place at Kharwali Adivasi Wadi in Mangaon at around 9.30 am. The deceased have been identified as Asha Jadhav (29), Nandini Jadhav (7) and Durva Jadhav (6). The two surviving children are undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit of Mangaon Sub-District Hospital.

According to police, Asha Jadhav allegedly mixed poison in a soft drink and administered it to her four children before consuming it herself. Family members and neighbours rushed all five to hospital after their condition deteriorated.

Asha Jadhav and her two daughters were declared dead during treatment, while the woman’s eight-year-old son and four-year-old daughter continue to battle for their lives.

Preliminary Investigation Underway

Police Inspector Sanjay Bangar of Mangaon Police Station said preliminary investigations indicate that frequent domestic disputes between Asha Jadhav and her husband, a daily wage labourer, may have driven her to take the extreme step.

“While the exact motive is yet to be established, initial inquiries suggest ongoing family disputes. The investigation is continuing and all aspects of the case are being examined,” Bangar said.

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FIR Process Initiated

Police have initiated the process of registering a First Information Report (FIR) against the deceased woman under charges of murder for allegedly causing the deaths of her two daughters and attempting to kill the other two children, officials said.

Statements of relatives, neighbours and other witnesses are being recorded, and further investigation is underway.

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