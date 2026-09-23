Unidentified Elderly Person’s Body Found In Drain Near Capital Mall In Nalasopara East, Probe Underway | AI

Nalasopara: An unidentified body was found in a drainage canal near the Capital Mall area in Nalasopara East on Monday.

Identity Of Deceased Yet To Be Established

According to preliminary information, the deceased is believed to be an elderly person. The body was recovered from the drain with the assistance of the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation’s Fire Brigade team.

However, the identity of the deceased has not yet been established. There is also no official information regarding where the body came from or how it ended up in the drain.

After receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot and launched an investigation. The body has been sent to a hospital for post-mortem examination. The exact cause of death is expected to be determined after the post-mortem report.

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