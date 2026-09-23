‘Cop’s Version Completely Unbelievable’: Bombay HC Quashes Threat Case Against Man, Cites Mobile Footage

The Bombay High Court found material supporting the man’s claim that a constable demanded money for returning his driving licence | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, September 22, 2026: The Bombay High Court has quashed a criminal case against a man accused of threatening a police constable, observing that mobile phone footage and WhatsApp messages prima facie supported his claim that the constable had demanded Rs 300 for returning his driving licence.

Justice Milind Jadhav said the material on record indicated that the criminal case appeared to be “false and concocted” and that the prosecution’s version was “completely unbelievable”.

Dispute Over Driving Licence

The applicant, who runs a jewellery business, was stopped by the constable and asked to produce his vehicle documents and driving licence. While the other documents were returned, the licence was allegedly retained.

According to the prosecution, the applicant misbehaved with the constable, caught him by the collar and threatened him. The applicant denied this and claimed that the constable threatened to book him for riding without a helmet and demanded either Rs 500 as a penalty or Rs 300 for returning his licence.

The applicant also claimed that he went to the police station to lodge a non-cognisable complaint against the constable but was detained there.

Court Examines Phone Evidence

The court examined a mobile phone recording made by the applicant, which allegedly showed the constable refusing to return his licence and demanding Rs 300. It also considered WhatsApp conversations between the complainant constable, other police personnel and senior officers.

The court said the material prima facie showed that the complainant constable and his colleagues had “foisted a false case of criminal intimidation” against the applicant.

It also noted that the complainant constable’s statement referred to the applicant riding without a helmet but did not mention the alleged withholding of his licence. The court observed that a police constable did not have the power to confiscate a driving licence merely because a rider was not wearing a helmet.

CCTV Footage Not Available

The court further noted that CCTV footage from the police station could have shed light on what happened when the applicant was allegedly detained. However, the prosecution said the footage, which ought to have been preserved, was unavailable.

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Finding the prosecution case false and concocted, the court quashed the chargesheet and all proceedings against the applicant. It also directed that his driving licence be returned, if it had been confiscated.

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