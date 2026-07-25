Unidentified Assailants Open Fire At Vasai-Virar Industrialist In Naikpada; Police Launch Manhunt For Accused | Representational Image

Vasai-Virar: A shocking firing incident took place on Friday (July 24) night around 8 pm in the Naikpada area under the jurisdiction of Waliv Police Station in Vasai-Virar.

Victim Mohan Singh Parmar Runs Capsule Foil Company and Medical Store at Gayatri Hospital

According to the information received, two unidentified assailants opened fire at Mohan Singh Parmar (48), the owner of a capsule foil manufacturing company located at Safire Industrial Estate in Diamond Industrial Estate. Parmar also operates a medical store at Gayatri Hospital.

As per preliminary information, the two masked attackers arrived on a motorcycle and first confirmed Parmar’s identity by asking his name. They then pointed a pistol at his forehead. When Parmar attempted to push the pistol away, the attackers fired at him and fled from the spot.

Parmar Attempted to Push Pistol Away; Assailants Fled After Shooting

Soon after receiving information about the incident, teams from Waliv Police Station, Crime Branch Units 1, 2, and 3 reached the spot and began investigations. DCP Zone-2 Ashok Virkar also visited the location along with his team and is personally monitoring the probe.

Police are examining CCTV footage from the surrounding areas and efforts are underway to trace the absconding accused. The exact motive behind the attack is yet to be ascertained, and police are investigating all possible angles.

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