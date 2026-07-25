24-Year-Old Dies After Car Rams Auto Rickshaw And Catches Fire In Malad East; Rickshaw Driver Injured | Representative Image

Mumbai: In a bizarre mishap, a 24 year old man died after his car rammed into an auto rickshaw and caught fire on JJ Road, near INS Hamala in Malad East on Friday. The autorickshaw driver was was also injured and is hospitalized. The accident took place around 8.50 pm and the fire was extinguished by the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) at 9.12 pm.

Driver Abdul Mateen Declared Dead on Arrival at BDBA Hospital; Rickshaw Driver Stable

As per disaster management report, the car driver was identified as Abdul Matten. He and the autorickshaw driver were immediately evacuated after the collision and were taken to BDBA hospital. However, on duty doctors declared Mateen dead on arrival, while the rickshaw driver is under treatment and his condition is stable.

Meanwhile, in another incident on Friday around 1 pm, a spark was reported in the centralised air conditioning system of Maharashtra State Electricity Board (MSEB) headquarter in Bandra East. The commercial building, also known as 'Prakashgad' is a six storeyed tall and the incident happened on the last floor.

Three Staff Suffer Breathlessness, Discharged After Treatment; Five Fire Engines Rushed

Although there was no fire reported, the spark in the centralised AC system resulted in dense smoke across the building, leading to emergency alarm going on. All Mahavitaran staff were evaluated as safety measure, however, three people who suffered breathlessness due to smoke were taken VN Desai hospital. All three were discharged after required medical attention. The MFB rushed five fire engines to the spot and sprayed fire extinguishing gas as precautionary measure.

According to the police, the motorist did not die in the fire. He was rescued from the vehicle and taken to hospital after the accident. The car caught fire only after he had been removed from it. He later succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

No MSEB documents, files or infrastructure was damaged in the incident, the disaster management officials said.

"We received information about the accident at around 6.41 pm. When our team reached the spot, both the car driver and the autorickshaw driver were found injured. With the help of the Mumbai Fire Brigade, the car driver was rescued from the vehicle. Soon after he was pulled out, the car caught fire. The blaze was brought under control by around 7.15 pm," a Malwani police officer said.

"The car driver was identified as Abdul Mateen through his driving licence. He was declared brought dead by doctors before admission. The autorickshaw driver is undergoing treatment and is in stable condition," the officer added.

"We are conducting the spot panchnama and have initiated proceedings. We will ascertain the sequence of events and determine who was at fault before deciding on the registration of an FIR," the officer said.

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