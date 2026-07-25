ISKCON Pandharpur Unveils Life-Size Mechanical Elephant 'Airavata' Donated By PETA India For Cruelty-Free Temple Ceremonies |

Navi Mumbai: ISKCON Pandharpur on Thursday unveiled 'Airavata', a life-size mechanical elephant donated by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India, marking the organisation's 29th robotic elephant donation to a temple in the country and the first such elephant to participate in the Sri Jagannatha Ratha Yatra at ISKCON Pandharpur. The initiative aims to preserve religious traditions while eliminating the use of live elephants in temple ceremonies.

Inaugurated on Vyasa Puja of Lokanath Swami Maharaja on Ashadhi Ekadashi

The mechanical elephant was inaugurated at Sri Sri Radha Pandharinatha Mandir on the occasion of Vyasa Puja of H.H. Lokanath Swami Maharaja, observed annually on Ashadhi Ekadashi. Following the inauguration, Airavata joined the Jagannatha Ratha procession attended by Maharashtra Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister and Solapur Guardian Minister Jaykumar Gore, former MLA Prashantrao Paricharak, temple authorities and thousands of devotees.

According to PETA India, Airavata is the organisation's 29th mechanical elephant donated to temples across India, the second in Maharashtra and the third gifted to an ISKCON temple. The donation recognises ISKCON Pandharpur's decision to never own or hire live elephants for religious festivals.

Lokanath Swami Says Initiative Reflects Krishna's Teaching of Compassion for All Beings

"Lord Krishna teaches us to see every living being with love, care and respect. Welcoming Airavata to ISKCON Pandharpur is a small but meaningful way of putting that teaching into practice. When we care for and protect the creatures of this world, we are also showing our respect for Krishna," said H.H. Lokanath Swami Maharaja. "I hope this initiative inspires everyone to protect elephants and treat all living beings with kindness and compassion."

Pandharpur Municipal Council Mayor Pranita Bhalke said the initiative demonstrates that sacred traditions can evolve without compromising their spiritual essence.

"True spirituality is reflected not only in our prayers but also in the compassion we extend to every living being. Airavata beautifully demonstrates that our traditions can be preserved while embracing kindness, and I congratulate PETA India and ISKCON Pandharpur for setting an example that inspires both faith and humanity," she said.

Prahlad Dasa, President of ISKCON Pandharpur, said the mechanical elephant would allow devotees to celebrate festivals in a joyful and dignified manner without causing harm to animals.

"We are delighted to welcome Airavata to Sri Sri Radha Pandharinatha Mandir. This addition reflects our commitment to preserving tradition while showing care and reverence for all life. We are grateful to PETA India for this thoughtful donation," he said.

PETA India said captive elephants used in temples and processions are often subjected to harsh training, prolonged chaining and inadequate care, resulting in physical and psychological suffering. The organisation promotes mechanical elephants as a cruelty-free alternative for religious rituals.

Standing about three metres tall and weighing nearly 500 kg, Airavata is powered by five motors and can move its head, ears, eyes and trunk, swish its tail, spray water and carry devotees during temple ceremonies. Mounted on a wheeled base, it can be easily used in processions and other religious events.

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