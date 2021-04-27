‘Understand the severity of this disease’: Dr Deepak Baid decodes govt’s ‘start wearing masks at home’ advice amid rising COVID-19 cases

As a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic rips through the country, the government on Monday said people should start wearing masks at home as well, and refrain from inviting guests.

While addressing a press conference, NITI Aayog member (Health) Dr V K Paul said that we have reached such a phase that people might now need to wear masks at home as well.

"Rather, I'll say that the time has come that we start wearing masks even otherwise inside our homes. We used to talk about wearing it outside homes, but the way the infection has spread, it will be better if we wear mask inside our homes if we are sitting with someone," he said.

Dr V K Paul's statement has put many in a tizzy, with some even calling it an impractical suggestion.

Meanwhile, Dr Deepak Baid, former president - Association of Medical Consultants, through a video message, said Dr Paul's statement shouldn’t be taken in the wrong context, and since the current COVID-19 strain is 'virulent', we don’t know who will or will not be infected. His statement should be take in that context, Dr Baid said.