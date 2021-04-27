India continues to record over 3 lakh COVID-19 cases per day; 2771 deaths in last 24 hours

For nearly a week now, India has consistently added more than three lakh COVID-19 cases daily, setting global records for the highest single-day tally. At the same time, the per day death toll continues to be at an all-time high within the country. Having set a new record for several consecutive days, Tuesday's numbers were marginally lower with 3,23,144 new cases. At the same time, there were 2771 deaths and 2,51,827 discharges in the last 24 hours.

Health Ministry data on Tuesday morning indicated that the total number of active cases had now risen to 28,82,204 with Maharashtra leading the list of states. At the same time, a total of 14,52,71,186 vaccine doses have been administered in the country.