Understand The Constitution, Apply Its Values In Daily Life, Rajvaibhav Urges At Thane Workshop | File Pic

Thane, October 18,2026: The Constitution of India is not merely text printed in a book or a preamble to be memorized, but a living philosophy meant to guide daily life, emphasized key speakers at an intensive eight-hour constitutional dialogue workshop organized in Thane. The workshop highlighted that becoming a true *“Samvidhan Doot”* (Constitutional Ambassador) requires more than accumulating facts—it demands a healthy perspective, effective communication skills, and the ability to encourage critical questioning.

Organized by the Thane City unit of the Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti (MANS), the event took place on October 18 at MH High School (Mo. Ha. Vidyalaya), drawing 45 active social activists and participants.

Spreading Constitutional Values Through Dialogue and Critical Thinking

Keynote speaker and constitutional communicator Rajvaibhav Shobha Ramchandra introduced interactive, practical, and engaging methods to internalize the Constitution. He stressed that spreading constitutional values requires an approach focused on active dialogue rather than didactic lecturing. To effectively study the Constitution, citizens must learn to evaluate everyday events through a constitutional lens, ask critical questions, verify information, and express their thoughts fearlessly.

Elaborating on the significance of the opening phrase of the Preamble, "We, the People of India," the workshop urged citizens to view the nation not merely as state property, but as a collective personal responsibility. Speakers underscored the necessity of cultivating a sense of citizen ownership toward the country and its constitutional ideals.

Linking Core Values of the Preamble to Everyday Issues

The workshop explored how analyzing the Preamble helps build civic consciousness by answering foundational questions regarding identity, national development, and civic contribution. The core principles—Sovereignty, Socialism, Secularism, Democratic Republic, Justice, Liberty, Equality, and Fraternity—were directly linked to contemporary practical issues.

Participants deliberated on real-world challenges including access to clean water, education, public utilities, government privatization, equal opportunity, freedom of expression, and religious liberty. Discussions also focused on state accountability regarding natural resources and public infrastructure to safeguard social justice.

Adopting Constructive Engagement over Direct Confrontation

Addressing sensitive issues such as religious imagery or programs within government institutions, the workshop advocated for constructive, constitutional remedies over direct confrontation. Speakers recommended utilizing direct communication, written representations, the Right to Information (RTI) Act, and judicial channels when fundamental human rights or values are compromised.

Strengthening Democratic Practice Through Effective Outreach

Emphasizing effective outreach, the speaker noted that success should not be judged by how well one speaks, but by how well the audience understands. Using a simple analogy of offering water to someone, the workshop highlighted the importance of reading non-verbal cues, assessing actual ground reality rather than making assumptions, and adapting communication as needed.

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Concluding the session, organizers noted that while Liberty, Equality, and Justice are anchored in law, Fraternity requires a willing heart and mind. Democracy strengthens only when constitutional principles transition from speeches into daily practice.

Prominent Attendees at the Workshop

The session was attended by executive president Anil Thanekar, general secretary Ashok Mohite, Kishor Bhoir, principal Machhindra Tigote, adv. Niranjan Thorat, Vijay Gadling, Chhaya Thanekar, Darshana Dhole, Nitin Dhole, Sangita Jambhlikar, Rajan Desai, Vasundhara Bhagat, Namdar Rahi, Rajesh Deorukhkar, Pragya Chavan, Jyoti Meshram, Jyoti Kshirsagar, Asha Gadling, Nirmal Sonawane, Shaurya Dhole, and other active members.

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