Underprivileged Boys From Mumbai Chawls Script History By Winning The First Ever Box Langdi Championship In Nepal |

Mumbai: A team of 11 young athletes from Mumbai's slums and chawls wrote a golden chapter in Indian grassroots sports by winning the first ever Box Langdi World Cup. The Indian team secured a four-points win against Thailand in the finals after defeating Nepal with three points.

Historic Victory Against Thailand

In a high-intensity final match held at the first-ever Box Langdi World Cup in Nepal from October 23 to 25, the Indian contingent secured a historic 19-15 victory over a formidable Thailand squad, clinching the World Cup gold medal by a four-point margin.

This World Cup triumph marks an incredible continuation of a journey that began earlier this year. In July, seven of these youngsters – whose parents work as daily wage earners, domestic helpers and local vegetable vendors in Mumbai – scripted history by winning gold at the South Asian Box Langdi Championship in Bhutan. Extending their dominant run on foreign soil, the expanded 11-member squad has now conquered the highest stage of the sport.

Thailand Edges Past Bhutan

The road to the World Cup title was paved with tight, tactical contests that tested the team’s physical stamina and quick spatial balance – core attributes of traditional Box Langdi, a high-octane tag-and-hop sport.

Team India kicked-off its World Cup campaign with a nerve-wracking clash against host nation Nepal, edging them out 29-26 in a hard-fought three-point win. Meanwhile, Thailand earned their spot in the final after a thrilling semi-final against Bhutan, snatching a narrow 38-36 victory. In the summit clash, the Indian squad demonstrated disciplined tactical defense and rapid agility, holding off the Thai side to seal the 19–15 triumph.

Coach Nandu Guides Team

For athletes like Viraj Bhilare, Gaurav Sonawane, Rugved Rahul Mohite, Prathamesh Chavan, Shree Dhadham, Prathamesh Pagare, Rishabh Ingale and others, the journey to World Cup glory was built on sheer grit. Lacking access to elite training facilities, the athletes honed their agility and speed in narrow neighborhood alleyways and local public grounds under the technical guidance of their coach Nandu sir.

However, talent alone could not bridge the steep financial barrier of international travel, documentation, and tournament kits.

The squad’s journey was made possible through a multi-tiered social effort. The Mumbai-based Elysium Smiles Foundation, a non-profit operating since 2017 to empower children from underserved communities through education and sports, mentored and supported the team throughout their developmental journey. To clear the ultimate financial hurdle for the World Cup in Nepal, a corporate donor stepped in as the official sponsor, fully funding the team’s entire tournament expenditure.

Elysium Smiles Foundation's chief trustee, Komal Udhwani, said, "This victory is much bigger than a gold medal. It is a reminder that talent exists everywhere but opportunity does not. These children have shown the world what determination, discipline and the right support can achieve. We hope their journey inspires other children to believe that their circumstances do not have to determine their destiny."

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