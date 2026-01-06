 Unauthorized Building Collapse In Nalasopara During Municipal Demolition Sparks Outrage Over Safety Negligence
A contractor-appointed by the Municipal Corporation caused part of Nilkanth Apartment to collapse onto the road and adjacent shops without prior notice, creating fear among residents and commuters. Local citizens demand accountability for the safety lapse.

Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Tuesday, January 06, 2026, 03:36 AM IST
article-image
A major stir was caused in the Moregaon area of Nalasopara after a portion of an unauthorized building collapsed onto nearby shops during a demolition drive. Fortunately, no loss of life was reported in the incident. | X

Nalasopara: A major stir was caused in the Moregaon area of Nalasopara after a portion of an unauthorized building collapsed onto nearby shops during a demolition drive. Fortunately, no loss of life was reported in the incident. However, citizens have expressed intense anger over the negligence of the Municipal Corporation and the contractor.

Incident occurred during ongoing demolition of illegal structures in Bajrang Nagar locality

The incident occurred in the Bajrang Nagar locality of Moregaon, Nalasopara West, where a contractor appointed by the Municipal Corporation has been carrying out the demolition of illegal structures for the past month. Around 10:30 AM on Monday, while the demolition of 'Nilkanth Apartment' was underway, the contractor broke a sunshade (chajja), causing a significant part of the structure to collapse onto the main road. The resulting debris crashed onto the street and entered adjacent shops, leading to panic among residents.

Local residents informed that during the first phase of the demolition a month ago, the contractor had provided prior notice, allowing shopkeepers to keep their establishments closed and ensuring the work was completed safely. However, this time, the contractor allegedly started the demolition without any prior warning to the residents or shopkeepers. "When the structure collapsed, it created an atmosphere of fear among the people in the building and commuters on the road," a local resident stated.

article-image

Debris caused extensive damage; young girl rescued from collapsing premises

As the building collapsed unexpectedly, debris flew directly into the shops, causing extensive damage to the premises and the goods stored inside. A young girl was reportedly trapped inside one of the shops during the collapse, but alert locals managed to rescue her safely. Shopkeepers present at the scene alleged that despite repeatedly asking the contractor to stop the work due to safety concerns, he continued with the demolition.

The citizens are now demanding strict action against the contractor and the concerned municipal officials for their blatant disregard for public safety.

