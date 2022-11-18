'Unacceptable to Maharashtra,' says Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Rahul Gandhi's criticism of Savarkar

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut | PTI

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, who is currently out on bail, told the media on Friday that Rahul Gandhi should not have insulted VD Savarkar.

"Coming to Maharashtra and inulting Savarkar is not acceptable to either Maharashtrians or Shiv Sena. You [Rahul Gandhi] are getting good response from public [for Bharat Jodo Yatra]. Why criticise Veer Savarkar? This could cause a rift in Maha Vikas Aghadi," said Raut.

He said that Maharashtrians worship him and turning the tables on BJP, he questioned why has Savarkar not been given a Bharat Ratna still despite their government at the Centre. "Is their admiration for Savarkar a facade," he questioned.

Complaint against Rahul Gandhi at Thane

A complaint has been filed against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on freedom fighter VD Savarkar during the Bharat Jodo Yatra by Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena leader Vandana Dongre.

The complaint was filed on Thursday, November 17, in Thane Nagar police station stating that Gandhi hurt public's sentiments with his remarks. A non-cognizable offense was registered under Sections 500 [defamation] & 501 [printing or engraving defamaory matter] of the Indian Penal Code.

Read Also Amid VD Savarkar controversy, Rahul Gandhi dares Maharashtra govt to stop Bharat Jodo Yatra

What did Rahul Gandhi say about Savarkar?

Gandhi scion had said at a function in memory of tribal leader Birsa Munda in Washim, “Despite the British offering him land, [Birsa Munda] refused to bow down; he chose death. We, the Congress party, consider him our idol. For the BJP and RSS, Savarkar ji, who wrote mercy petitions to the British and accepted pension, is an idol.”

Gandhi on Thursday reiterated his stance and criticism of Hindutva ideologue Savarkar over mercy petitions to the British during the freedom struggle. Gandhi also produced a copy os his letter and read it out, ‘’Savarkar ji wrote in the letter 'I beg to remain, sir, your most obedient servant.'

Gandhi said ‘’When he signed this letter, what was the reason? It was fear. He was afraid of the British."

‘’This is my opinion about Savarkar ji signing this letter," he said citing that Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Vallabhbhai Patel spent years in jail, "yet they never signed such a letter".

Read Also Shinde camp leader files plaint against Rahul Gandhi for remarks against Savarkar during Bharat Jodo...