Umesh Kolhe Murder Case: Mumbai Special Court Terms Killing A Terror Act, Rejects Discharge Plea Under UAPA

Mumbai special court declares Umesh Kolhe murder a terror act, denies relief to accused under UAPA provisions | File Photo

Mumbai, March 19: Observing that the murder of Amravati pharmacist Umesh Kolhe was a terrorist act, a special court has refused to discharge accused Irfan Khan from the case.

Special Judge Chakor Baviskar, while rejecting Khan’s plea for discharge from murder and terrorism charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), stated that the conspiracy was hatched with the clear intention to strike terror.

Court terms killing a terrorist act

The court noted there was no personal rivalry between the accused and Kolhe. Still, they conspired to murder him brutally to create fear, satisfying the definition of a terrorist act under Section 15 of the UAPA. Kolhe, who ran a medical store in Amravati, was hacked to death on June 21, 2022.

Defence arguments rejected

Seeking discharge, Khan’s lawyer Sharif Shaikh contended that Khan’s NGO, Rahebar Helpline, was not a terrorist organisation and argued that the UAPA was inapplicable as no extremist outfit was involved.

However, the court observed that Khan provided monetary and logistic support to the assailants. Witnesses also claimed Khan delivered provocative speeches following remarks by a BJP leader.

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Bail plea also denied

Additionally, the court refused bail to accused Shahrukh Khan, an electrician involved in conducting a recce of Kolhe. The court observed that he was well aware of the plan and actively participated in the conspiracy.

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