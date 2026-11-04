UMED Campaign Adds Festive Flavour To Diwali With Freshly Prepared Snacks & Unique Customer Experience | File Pic

Navi Mumbai: In an initiative aimed at promoting rural women entrepreneurs and building customer confidence in the quality of traditional Diwali snacks, the Maharashtra State Rural Livelihoods Mission (UMED) has organised a special Diwali Faral Mahotsav, where snacks are being prepared fresh in front of customers.

UMED Officials Inaugurate Festive Food Festival

The festival was inaugurated by UMED campaign chief executive officer Shridhar Dube-Patil. Chief Operating Officer Nikhilkumar Oswal was also present at the inaugural event, along with deputy directors Balasaheb Tattu, Shweta Palve and Sandeep Jathar, and technical officer and under-secretary Sharad Geete, among other officials and staff members.

Focus On Women's Financial Independence

The initiative aims to strengthen the financial independence of women associated with self-help groups while offering customers fresh, hygienically prepared traditional Diwali delicacies. By preparing the snacks in full view of customers, the organisers hope to build trust in their quality, freshness and hygiene.

Another key feature of the festival is the direct procurement of raw materials from farmers. This provides a market for agricultural produce from rural areas while ensuring access to quality ingredients for preparing the snacks.

Also Watch:

Traditional Diwali Delicacies On Offer

Women’s self-help groups are offering a range of traditional delicacies, including freshly prepared sev, crispy anarse, different varieties of karanjis and chivda, as well as besan and rava laddoos made using pure desi ghee.

The festival seeks to bring together rural women entrepreneurs, farmers and consumers while promoting traditional festive food and creating additional livelihood opportunities for women in rural Maharashtra.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/